Mar-a-Lago Dinged for Poor Maintenance

The so-called ‘Winter White House’ has some maintenance issues.

Mar-a-Lago, the Trump property that recently doubled its initiation fees to $200,000, had to make a number of emergency repairs in November to pass its latest inspection, according to a new report. And some of the risks were significant.

Two issues—the lack of smoke detectors with flashing lights (which alert hearing-impaired guests) and missing slabs of concrete, which exposed steel rebar on a staircase (and could have caused someone to fall)—were cited as high priority items during a Nov. 8 inspection. A follow-up inspection on Nov. 17 found the problems fixed satisfactorily.

The kitchens at the resort were hit with 15 violations, according to the Miami Herald. Included among those was a failure to track the freshness of potentially hazardous foods, though the kitchen did pass inspections on the first try.

Mar-a-Lago, a haven for Donald Trump, has been in a harsh spotlight of late. Days after Trump’s offensive comments about Haiti and other countries amid talks about extending temporary protected status for immigrants, it was revealed the club employed more Haitians than nearly any other nationality.