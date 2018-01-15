The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, said an exchange employee, injuring around a dozen people who were carried on stretchers from the building.

“The second floor of the building has collapsed,” said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange’s President Director Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time.

Around a dozen injured people were seen being carried from the building on stretchers, a Reuters witness said and police were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-storey building.

Dozens of police officials were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-story complex as many people ran away and others were seen sitting on steps outside the lobby.

Director of the stock exchange Alpino Kianjaya declined to comment on the incident. Markets are currently in midday break and are scheduled to reopen at 1.30pm local time.

Images circulating on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the lobby.

Jakarta police said they were seeking more information on the incident.