Term Sheet -- Friday, January 12

CUDDLE PUDDLES

Oh man, let’s talk sex parties & cuddle puddles. Earlier this month, Vanity Fair published a bombshell excerpt from Emily Chang’s new book Brotopia describing the allegedly rowdy sexual escapades of the tech elite.

Last night, Axios reported that one of these parties was held at venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson’s home. The party followed an annual DFJ conference called the Big Think. (Recently, Jurvetson stepped down from his role at DFJ after an internal investigation “uncovered behaviors by Jurvetson that were unacceptable related to a negative tone toward women entrepreneurs,” according to Recode.)

Things quickly escalated last night as entrepreneur Paul Biggar published a Medium post that described the Jurvetson party as “organized by the firm staff” and “the official afterparty of their big annual summit.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, along with angel investor Jason Calacanis and several others, attended the party and said they did not see inappropriate behavior at the event. Musk said the following to WIRED’s Erin Griffith:

“Emily Chang’s article was salacious nonsense. She conflated what happens in SF sex clubs in the Tenderloin, which have been around long before Silicon Valley was anything, with boring VC parties on the Peninsula. That is misleading to the public and she should be ashamed. If there are ‘sex parties’ in Silicon Valley, I haven’t seen or heard of one. If you want wild parties, you’re in the wrong place. Obviously. That DFJ party was boring and corporate, with zero sex or nudity anywhere. Nerds on a couch are not a ‘cuddle puddle.’ I was hounded all night by DFJ-funded entrepreneurs, so went to sleep around 1am. Nothing remotely worth writing about happened. The most fun thing was Steve lighting a model rocket around midnight.”

So — cuddle puddle or nerds on a couch? Regardless, these kinds of events obviously blur the line between personal and professional. Sponsored by DFJ but hosted at a partner’s home. Attended by DFJ staff but open to Jurvetson’s personal friends who are unaffiliated with the firm. It’s easy to see how people could get confused as to whether this is a DFJ-sponsored event or a private person entertaining guests in the privacy of his home. Whether the salacious details that Chang outlines in her book are true or they’re a gross mischaracterization of what took place, this event will surely make firms think twice about their out-of-office gatherings in the future.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• Dropbox filed confidentially for IPO. The cloud company plans to go public in early 2018, meaning it could be one of the biggest U.S. enterprise technology companies to list domestically in recent years. Dropbox has a private valuation of $10 billion, and though it’s uncertain whether it will be able to initially sell shares above it, the stock could trade higher once it’s public.

• Peter Thiel has made an offer to buy Gawker, a New York-based online media company. Thiel has not said why he wants Gawker, though the potential acquisition would let him take down stories regarding his personal life that are still available on the site.

