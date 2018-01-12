raceAhead: Is Donald Trump A Racist?

The New Jersey prison system decided to ban her best-selling book, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” for a reason: It explains in excruciating detail how the prisons came to be disproportionately filled with black and brown people, and how the system works to keep them there. Despite their reversal, columnist Rebecca Carroll reminds us that Alexander’s book is more important than ever. “[S]he is a master at distilling and framing history, and we need her to help us keep things clear, to stay on track, to keep pushing for change,” she says. Alexander certainly hasn’t stopped. “I think it’s clear by the rhetoric coming out of the Justice Department today that they are committed to reviving a warlike mentality towards poor people and people of color,” she said while commenting on Jeff Sessions’s support for harsh drug sentencing and mass incarceration.