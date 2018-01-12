Popular Ice Cream Bars Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

That box of ice cream bars in your fridge might be contaminated with listeria.

The issue effects orange cream bars, raspberry cream bars, and chocolate covered vanilla ice cream bars sold both on their own and through variety packs that were made in 2017 by Fieldbrook Foods in Dunkirk New York.

The company is voluntarily recalling the bars based on the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration. USA Today reports that routine resting discovered listeria monocytogenes on a few of the ice cream bars, but no illnesses have been reported.

The bars were sold at a variety of different retailers including Kroger, Aldi, and Safeway across the United States. Listeria can cause flu-like symptoms including a high fever, headache, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

If you have a box of the affected bars you can return them for a refund at your point of purchase. Fieldbrook Foods has also opened a free line where customers can call to ask any questions they may have at 800-333-0805 x2270.