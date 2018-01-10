Bad News for Pokémon GO Players Using iPhone 5

Pokémon GO fans with older iPhones are about to have a problem: their phones are no longer going to be compatible with the game.

Niantic, the company behind the game, announced this week that after an upcoming update happening February 28th the game will no longer be supported on the iPhone 5 or 5c.

The reason is that those devices are not upgradable to iOS 11. The company says the game update happening at the end of February will “push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices.”

That means that if you’re rocking an older phone and still want to play the game come March, you’ll need to upgrade your phone.