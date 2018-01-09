Trump Is Confident He'll Beat Oprah If She Runs Against Him in 2020

President Donald Trump has just entered his second year in office, but he’s already confident that he’ll win a second term—and beat hypothetical opponent Oprah.

Following Oprah Winfrey’s rousing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday about harassment and oppression, many have speculated that the media mogul, talk-show host, and philanthropist may run for president in 2020. While Winfrey herself has neither confirmed nor denied her candidacy, Trump is already weighing in on the hypothetical race.

During a meeting with members of Congress about immigration on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he’ll “beat Oprah,” but he doesn’t think she’ll end up running. “Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” he said. Trump and his family were guests on the final week of Oprah’s show, which Trump told reporters was “very nice.”

Trump has long been a fan of Oprah’s. Following his family’s appearance on Oprah’s show, Trump called her “terrific” in a tweet. And in a 2012 tweet, Trump said that he “adores Oprah.”

In a 1999 interview with Larry King, Trump told the host that he “loves Oprah,” and that she “would always be [his] first choice” as running mate. “She’s really a great woman, she’s somebody that’s very special.”

Trump continued: “She’s popular, she’s brilliant, she’s a wonderful woman.”

And after announcing his candidacy for president in 2015, Trump echoed the sentiment in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, saying that he’d “love to have Oprah” as his running mate, and that they’d “win easily.”

Of course, Trump didn’t end up choosing Oprah, but instead took Mike Pence as his VP pick.