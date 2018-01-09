Term Sheet -- Tuesday, January 9

A DYNAMITE YEAR

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Let’s look back at 2017 one more time before we close that chapter completely. It was a banner year for venture capital.

The U.S. venture capital industry deployed $84 billion invested in 8,035 companies across 8,076 deals, according to a new PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor report. For context, this is the highest annual amount of capital invested in the entrepreneurial ecosystem since the early 2000s.

These figures reveal something else of note — investors are pumping larger amounts of capital into fewer companies. Deal counts have dropped to an all-time low since 2012. In other words, a small percentage of deals are driving much of the growth in the sector.

The driver behind this trend? Unicorns. These venture-backed companies valued at $1 billion or more, alone raised a record-setting $19.2 billion in capital last year. Although the group received a dramatically outsized portion of VC dollars, they made up less than 1% of deal volume. That tells you all that you need to know about the state of VC In 2017.

The record-breaking year brought forth massive fund sizes (which are only getting bigger) and gave rise to numerous mega-deals. However, this is a somewhat troubling trend as investment firms are sitting on unprecedented levels of dry powder, participating in larger deals, and helping create a sluggish exit market.

CRYPTO REGRETS: Remember when JPMorgan’s chief Jamie Dimon lit the Internet on fire back in September after his comments on Bitcoin suggested the cryptocurrency is “a fraud” and that he would fire any employee trading Bitcoin for being “stupid”?

Well, four months later, Dimon is singing a different tune. In an interview with Fox, Dimon said he regrets calling Bitcoin “a fraud” but he’s still “not interested that much in the subject at all.” He re-iterated his view, however that blockchain “is real”.

Unlike Dimon, I think Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the potential to fundamentally reshape global finance. And unfortunately, many will undoubtedly get burned along the way as a result of entrepreneurs/investors who abuse the lack of regulations around ICOs. As Peter Smith, the CEO of Blockchain, said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in July, “We’re cautious about it in the short term. But you have to temper that with the idea that every new technology is going to be like that in the beginning.”