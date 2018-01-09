No, Oprah Probably Isn't Running For President

It looks like Oprah might not be considering a presidential bid after all.

Oprah’s long-time best friend Gayle King says that the former talk show host has no plans to run for president right now, even if she might be “intrigued” by the idea, People reports.

King made the comments on CBS This Morning Tuesday, a show she’s the co-anchor of. In October Oprah appeared on the program and repeatedly denied she might plan to run, going as far as to say, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”

.@GayleKing on @Oprah considering running for president in 2020? "I absolutely don't think that her position has changed… I do think she's intrigued by the idea. I also know after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have a right to change your mind." pic.twitter.com/w1enMPGT9C — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 9, 2018

King says that while she and Oprah have discussed the idea, it’s not something she’s currently considering at this time.

My husband voted for George HW Bush (once) and George W Bush (twice) and just said, “I’d vote for #Oprah for President.” #goldenglobes — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2018

While there has always been a small amount of interest in Oprah running for office, that interest grew after her 2018 Golden Globes speech where she told sexual predators their “time is up” and young girls that “a new day is on the horizon.” The speech sent shares of Weight Watchers, which she’s currently representing through a series of ads, soaring over 13%.