These Are the Cars People Are Still Driving After 15 Years

When you buy a new car, typically the dream is that you’ll be driving it around for a least a few years. If you’re really lucky, it might even still be in good enough shape down the line to pass it down to someone else when you’re ready for something new.

But some vehicles remain in the original owner’s possession for more than a decade after they’ve finished paying for them.

Website iSeeCars recently did a study to see which cars people were still holding onto after 15 years. Fourteen of the top 15 were Japanese models, while a single German vehicle, the Volkswagen Golf, crept in at the number 15 spot.

“While a decade on the road used to be a significant milestone for vehicle life expectancy, the elevated quality of cars being produced has raised this standard to beyond ten years,” said Phong Ly, CEO of iSeeCars.com said in a statement. “Japanese automakers are known for setting quality and reliability standards, so it is no surprise that they are the most likely to reach the fifteen-year milestone.”

Here’s a rundown of the top 15: