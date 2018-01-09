Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney underwent treatment for prostate cancer last summer according to sources who spoke to CNN, NBC, and The Washington Post.

Romney was reportedly treated for a slow-growing tumor in his prostate, which was removed surgically and found not to have spread. He was treated at UC Irvine Hospital in southern California, according to the sources, who said the treatment was “successful”.

At the time of his 2012 Presidential candidacy, Romney’s family doctor gave him a clean bill of health, but noted that his prostate was slightly enlarged and that his family had a history of prostate cancer.

As a former Republican candidate for President, Romney has been outspoken in his opposition to Donald Trump since his candidacy. Nonetheless, Trump reportedly considered appointing him Secretary of State following the 2016 election.

In the wake of Utah Senator Orrin Hatch’s retirement last week, there has been much speculation that Romney may run for the seat, though he has declined to specify his plans. Romney is expected to find favor in the majority-Mormon state where he already owns a home and has hosted the invitation-only Experts and Enthusiasts or E2 summit on American leadership each summer since his failed presidential run.