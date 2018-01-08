How Apple Watch Can Control Your Washer and Dryer

Your Apple Watch could soon become far more useful around the house.

More than 20 “connected” Whirlpool appliances that can connect to the Internet and allow for remote control from smartphones will soon work with Apple Watch, Whirlpool confirmed at CES on Monday. The appliances—including washing machines, dryers, and ranges—will work with a new Whirlpool app for the Apple Watch that will be released as a free download sometime later this year.

Smart appliances that can be remotely controlled are nothing new. But in the vast majority of cases, appliances from companies like Whirlpool, Samsung, and others work with smartphones.

With the Apple Watch’s help, however, Whirlpool appliances could be easier to control. The Apple Watch app will notify users when their laundry is done and tell users how much longer a dish needs to cook for until it’s ready. Whirlpool also said that the app will give users the ability to change oven settings and adjust wash cycles.

Whirlpool’s Apple Watch announcements was made alongside several others at CES, including a new microwave, washer and dryer, and other “smart” appliances. Some of those appliances, including the Whirlpool Smart Front-Control Range, will also work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.