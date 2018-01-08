Lana Del Rey Says Radiohead Is Suing for All the Royalties From Her Song ‘Get Free’

Lana Del Rey says Radiohead is suing her for copyright infringement, and they won’t settle for less than 100% of royalties from the offending song.

On Sunday, Del Rey tweeted that after failed efforts to reach a settlement over purported similarities between her song “Get Free” on the album Lust for Life and Radiohead’s “Creep,” the two parties would have to “deal with it in court.” She said that lawyers for the band declined to accept her offer of 40% of royalties. Del Rey denies that her song, which topped charts in the U.S. and U.K. after its July 2017 release, was inspired by the 1992 single.

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.

— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time there has been a dispute over “Creep.” Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood of The Hollies successfully sued Radiohead over the song’s similarities to “The Air That I Breathe.” The pair now share writing credits with the band and receive a portion of the royalties.

Representatives for Del Rey and Radiohead did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

