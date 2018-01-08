Papa John’s is offering free pizza for most of January. As part of the pizza chain’s deal, customers can buy any full-price pizza and get one of the same or lesser value for free.

The pizza deal, announced on Christmas—just three days after founder and former CEO John Schnatter stepped down—runs until Jan. 28. (Sorry folks, you won’t be able to take advantage of this deal for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.)

Though Papa John’s became a sponsor and official pizza of the NFL in 2010, it’s has a tempestuous relationship with the league as of late. Last year, Papa John’s faced criticism after then-CEO Schnatter blamed lagging sales on the NFL—specifically player protests over police brutality during the national anthem.

“The NFL has hurt us,” Schnatter said during a third-quarter earnings call in November. “More importantly, by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction. NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders. This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”

Following those comments, the white supremacist publication the Daily Stormer embraced the pizza chain. Papa John’s later apologized and denounce neo-Nazis in a series of tweets.

The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive. That definitely was not our intention. (1/3) — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both. (2/3) — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

We will work with the players and league to find a positive way forward. Open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis — 🖕those guys. (3/3) — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

Schnatter was succeeded by COO Steve Ritchie in December.