There was one notable absence from the Golden Globes red carpet this year: Marchesa. Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman’s fashion line was once one of the go-tos for actresses on the red carpet, but this year not a single one decided to wear the brand.

Since the scandal involving Weinstein emerged last year, Chapman has publicly announced that she was leaving her husband and expressed sympathy for victims but has made no other comments.

Weinstein, who funded his wife’s fashion line, reportedly pressured actresses into wearing the line on the red carpet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein threatened Felicity Huffman in 2005 to wear a Marchesa gown to the ceremony. If she didn’t, he threatened to pull financial support for the movie Transamerica. She complied. Sienna Miller told a similar story about when she wore a Marchesa in 2007, the year she was in the Weinstein movie Factory Girl.

The Daily Beast notes that Rose McGowan, the actresses whose allegation she was raped by Weinstein started an influx of claims against him had previously suggested that actresses that “happily worked for The Pig Monster” should wear the brand.