The Golden Globes may have drummed up support for Time’s Up, Hollywood’s initiative to end sexual assault, harassment, and inequality in the workplace, and rallied people behind Oprah for President in 2020. But that wasn’t quite enough to give the awards show the ratings it needed.

The show had 19 million viewers, down 5% from last year, reports entertainment news site Deadline. The numbers were even bleaker in the key 18 to 49-years old demographic, in which viewership fell 11% to a 5.0 rating, a six-year low.

By comparison, last year’s show averaged 20 million viewers and received a 5.6 rating for the 18-49 demographic.

Read: How Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix Fared at the 2018 Golden Globes

Sunday’s Golden Globes were the least watched since 2016, which received 18.5 million viewers but also faced competition from a televised NFL game. Nevertheless, among awards shows more broadly, Deadline notes that this year’s Golden Globes was the most watched awards show since last year’s Oscars—though, of course, the only other major awards show during that period was the Emmys. Even with the depressed ratings, the Golden Globes still ranks as the No. 3 awards show, following the Academy Awards and the Grammys.