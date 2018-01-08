How Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix Fared at the 2018 Golden Globes

After the dust settled at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, Hulu walked away with two of the night’s biggest awards in the television categories, while Amazon saw yet another comedy series crowned a critical darling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Netflix, meanwhile, barely escaped going home empty-handed.

Hulu’s breakout dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale followed its winning ways at the 2017 Emmys by once again winning for Best TV Drama, with Elisabeth Moss also being named the best actress in a TV drama for the popular Margaret Atwood adaptation that became the streaming service’s first bonafide hit when it debuted over the summer. Amazon also won two Golden Globes, with freshman series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel winning top honors in the “musical or comedy” category for TV series, while that show’s lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan, also took home a golden statue.

Prior to the 2017 Emmy Awards, in September, Hulu had never won a major Hollywood award, so The Handmaid’s Tale continued a nascent winning streak for the streaming service. Amazon has previously done well with comedy series at the Golden Globes, with both Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle taking home top honors at the event in past years.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The two streaming services pulled off a bit of a coup at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, unseating Netflix for streaming supremacy at the awards show by each winning two awards despite only being nominated three times apiece. Netflix, on the other hand, landed a dozen nominations, but was only victorious in one: when Aziz Ansari heard his name called for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, for his Netflix original comedy series Master of None. Netflix shows like sci-fi hit Stranger Things and historical drama The Crown—both popular with fans and critics alike—were shut out last night, despite having four nominations between them.

Netflix was also shut out in the award show’s film categories, with the streaming service’s original feature film Mudbound failing to win either of its two nominations, while the Cambodian Civil War drama First They Killed My Father also fell short in the foreign film category.

Sunday night’s biggest winners included Time Warner’s HBO on the TV side, with four wins for the limited series Big Little Lies. Meanwhile, 21st Century Fox’s Fox Searchlight led all studios by winning six awards, including Best Motion Picture Drama for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.