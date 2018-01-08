5 New Year's Resolutions From Highly Successful People

“Less is more—in every sense. It’s my new approach!”

“To do better than I did last year. I don't believe in New Year's resolutions. I believe that if you are making a New Year's resolution you are not auditing yourself on a daily basis. You should be making a daily resolution.”

“To help turn the tide, just the teensiest little bit, in spreading reason and generosity in place of meanness.”

Scott Harrison, founder and CEO, charity: water

To be a better husband to my wife and a better father to my children.

