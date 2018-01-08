5 New Year's Resolutions From Highly Successful People

By Anne VanderMey
4:16 PM EST

January is a time for sober self reflection. (And we mean that literally—millions of people will participate in “Dry January,” and millions more will strive to lose weight.) But whether your resolution is to hit the gym or finish a screenplay, the deck is stacked against you: some 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February. Perhaps that’s why most of these CEOs haven’t set resolutions, per se, but rather broad reminders of worthy goals to pursue in 2018. We asked five leaders and execs what to share their resolutions. Here, their refreshingly minimalist answers.

Tory Burch, CEO & Designer

Tory Burch.
Taylor Hill—WireImage

“Less is more—in every sense. It’s my new approach!”

Gary Vaynerchuk, entrepreneur & author

Gary Vaynerchuk.
Brian Gove—Getty Images

“To do better than I did last year. I don't believe in New Year's resolutions. I believe that if you are making a New Year's resolution you are not auditing yourself on a daily basis. You should be making a daily resolution.”

Nela Richardson, chief economist, Redfin

Nela Richardson.
Courtesy of Redfin
“I have two: Respond to emails more quickly, and listen more.”

Chris Anderson, TED curator

Chris Anderson.
Bryan Bedder—Getty Images

“To help turn the tide, just the teensiest little bit, in spreading reason and generosity in place of meanness.”

Scott Harrison, founder and CEO, charity: water

Scott Harrison.
Neilson Barnard—Getty Images

To be a better husband to my wife and a better father to my children.

A version of this article appears in the Jan. 1, 2018 issue of Fortune with the headline “Execs Share Their New Year’s Resolutions.”

