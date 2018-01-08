5 New Year's Resolutions From Highly Successful People

January is a time for sober self reflection. (And we mean that literally—millions of people will participate in “Dry January,” and millions more will strive to lose weight.) But whether your resolution is to hit the gym or finish a screenplay, the deck is stacked against you: some 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February. Perhaps that’s why most of these CEOs haven’t set resolutions, per se, but rather broad reminders of worthy goals to pursue in 2018. We asked five leaders and execs what to share their resolutions. Here, their refreshingly minimalist answers.