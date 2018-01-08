After popularizing solar energy and electric cars, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to get into the restaurant and entertainment industries.

More than three months after announcing plans to create upscale convenience stores at its Tesla (tsla) supercharger stations around the country, Musk unveiled a few more details this weekend. And, apparently, he’s a big fan of the 1950s.

Musk says he plans to put in not just a restaurant, but one that features roller skates (presumably worn by the servers) and a drive-in movie theater.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

Popcorn will be on the menu at that drive-in, he added – and onscreen, he’s hoping to run a highlight reel of classic movies.

Of course. And an outdoor screen that plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

The throwback dining and entertainment options will be added to the L.A. supercharger station near Interstate 405. Musk didn’t give any timing for the additions. (He did, though, express enthusiasm for a suggestion that the restaurant’s menu pop up on the Tesla screen when the car is parked at the station.)

Tesla customers spend an average of 20 to 30 minutes at supercharge stations and the company says it wants to have things for them to do during that time.

It’s a far cry from rocket ships and missions to Mars, but if Musk has proven one thing throughout his business history, it’s that he isn’t afraid to run in directions no one else would consider.