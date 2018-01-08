CES 2018: See What the Newest Technology Looks Like

Toyota Motor Corporation, displays the "e-Pallete", a new fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses at CES on Jan. 8, 2018.

The world's largest electronics trade show, the Consumer Electronics Show or CES, is gathering tech companies in Las Vegas this week to show off their newest products. From Jan. 9-12, 180,000 people are expected to visit the convention to experience the self-driving cars, 8K televisions, and robots, among other things, that are on display.

CES will feature nearly 4,000 exhibitors ranging from billionaire tech giants to beginner entrepreneurs. Attendees hail from 150 countries.

Highlights so far include Chinese startup Byton's new electric concept car, LG's smart washer and dryer, a 3D face-scanning camera by Bellus3D, and a keynote address by NVDIA's CEO Jensen Huang.

Check out the photos above to see the newest tech gadgets and products on display at the convention.