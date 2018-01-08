CES 2018: See What the Newest Technology Looks Like

Photography
An Intel Pentium chip after the company revealed information about a major security flaw in it.
A Papa John's International Inc. Location Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Older couple jogging in park
Toyota Motor Corporation, displays the "e-Pallete", a new fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses at CES in Las Vegas
Toyota Motor Corporation, displays the "e-Pallete", a new fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses at CES on Jan. 8, 2018.Rick Wilking—Reuters
Toyota Motor Corporation, displays the "e-Pallete", a new fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses at CES in Las Vegas
Consumer Electronics Show Press Conferences, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas
Inside The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show
Inside The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show
Consumer Electronics Show Press Conferences, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas
Mincheng Ni, who lost both his hands in an accident, demonstrates a Brain Robotics artificial intelligence powered prosthetic hand at CES in Las Vegas
The Catspad smart pet assistant, with the ability to remotely schedule and control food portions, is displayed during CES Unveiled at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas
Gadget Show - 07 Jan 2018
Gadget Show - 07 Jan 2018
US-LIFESTYLE-IT-CES-LG
Inside The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, delivers his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas
Toyota Motor Corporation, displays the "e-Pallete", a new fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be use
Rick Wilking—Reuters
1 of 16
Photography

CES 2018: See What the Newest Technology Looks Like

Alex Scimecca
3:41 PM ET

The world's largest electronics trade show, the Consumer Electronics Show or CES, is gathering tech companies in Las Vegas this week to show off their newest products. From Jan. 9-12, 180,000 people are expected to visit the convention to experience the self-driving cars, 8K televisions, and robots, among other things, that are on display.

CES will feature nearly 4,000 exhibitors ranging from billionaire tech giants to beginner entrepreneurs. Attendees hail from 150 countries.

Highlights so far include Chinese startup Byton's new electric concept car, LG's smart washer and dryer, a 3D face-scanning camera by Bellus3D, and a keynote address by NVDIA's CEO Jensen Huang.

Check out the photos above to see the newest tech gadgets and products on display at the convention.

Follow FORTUNE