Footage of a Tesla Model X pulling a semi truck through the snowy streets of Raleigh, N.C. is circulating online—and was even retweeted by CEO Elon Musk.

The video was posted to Facebook by someone identified as Kyle Connor with Ben Spreen (who according to comments was the driver). It shows the electric SUV pulling a semi truck on a snow-dusted street with the caption “5,000 lb towing limit, lol. Ben #ModelX #Tesla #TeslaSemi #Snow #DualMotor.” According to comments the driver was using Slip Start mode, which can help Model X drivers navigate certain difficult road conditions such as snow, gravel, or a deep rut.

Fortune contacted Spreen and Connor for more details about the car like what tires the SUV has and what type of Model X is depicted. Spreen directed us to Tesla’s public relations, and we will update if we receive a response.

This week’s bomb cyclone storm, which hammered the East Coast from Maine to Florida, left many areas—including Southern states that are unaccustomed to winter conditions—blanketed in snow.

On Thursday evening, during the storm, Fortune‘s Daniel Bentley test drove Tesla’s Tesla Model X P100D, driving the SUV out of Manhattan on a 90-mile trip. He declared it a nearly perfect winter car, which you can read more about here.