How far would you go to get a real life version of Willy Wonka’s golden ticket?

Candy company Cadbury decided to find out by announcing a special-edition white chocolate version of the beloved Cadbury Creme Egg in the U.K.—that comes with a prize of up to £2,000.

The eggs have identical packaging to the original version, making it impossible to spot a winning egg unless you unwrap it. Unfortunately, Cadbury didn’t seem to consider the lengths some people would go to find the winning eggs, and greedy shoppers have reportedly been unwrapping eggs right in the grocery store, and leaving the remains strewn on the shelves.

Read: Could Chocolate Really Vanish By 2050?

According to The Independent, there are a total of 371 special edition white chocolate eggs. Any white egg is worth at least £100, but 34 of them are worth £1,000, and one lucky winner will get £2,000. The eggs have been distributed in a variety of grocery stores throughout the U.K., including Co-op, Sainsbury’s Local, Tesco Express, and local news agents. The prize will be valid until April 1.

Read: Town Swaps Chocolate for Marijuana and Sees Revival of Fortunes

With a winning egg worth as much as £2,000, it could make up for the cost of the flight to the U.K.—don’t wait.