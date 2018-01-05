You may not know his name, but you certainly know his work – he took the now iconic photo of Malcolm X holding a rifle and looking out the window of his home. He won wide acclaim for his shots of everyday black life in Harlem, and was a vital chronicler of the civil rights era. Though he preferred not to be typecast, he felt an obligation to do the work. “He felt that his responsibility was to get the story right, that the white reporters and white photographers were very limited,” said Chester Higgins, another black NYT photographer of the era. Click through for his bio and a slide show of his work, and a truly wonderful photograph of the man himself, looking dapper on the streets he loved.