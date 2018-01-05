Will 'Fire and Fury' Trump Book Outsell Hillary Clinton's Tell-All?

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are squaring off once again—only this time, Trump would be happy to come up short.

Michael Wolff’s bombshell book about Trump and his administration, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has rocketed to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list after being released by publisher Henry Holt and Co. four days early. And given the extreme public interest in the excerpts Wolff has released so far (and Trump’s attempts to block the book from being published), it could set new sales records. One D.C. bookstore reportedly sold out of the tome, which chronicles President Trump‘s first year in office, within 20 minutes of its midnight release

The current holder of the best-seller record? That would be Clinton, whose What Happened sold 300,000 copies in its first week, according to publisher Simon & Schuster, making it the highest-selling nonfiction release in five years. (The previous record holder, according to the Associated Press, was Mark Owen’s 2012 No Easy Day, about the death of Osama bin Laden, selling over 250,000 copies in its first week)

Since Fire and Fury just went on sale this morning, it’s much too early to get hard sales figures. Henry Holt and Co. isn’t talking yet. And the NPD Group says it won’t have a view on sales until next Wednesday, when it runs this week’s numbers.

But in the span of one day, Fire and Fury jumped 48,448 positions on Amazon’s best-seller list and now tops all categories, including audiobooks. And Trump’s efforts to block the book’s publication only called additional attention to it, which could nudge fence-sitters who might not have picked up a copy otherwise.