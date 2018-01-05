FBI Has Re-Opened its Investigation Into the Clinton Foundation

The Justice Department has renewed an investigation into the Clinton Foundation amid calls for a new inquiry by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans.

The Hill reports that the Justice Department has launched a new probe to look into whether the Clinton Foundation “engaged in any pay-to-play politics or other illegal activities” while Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State. In other words, the officials are looking into whether “donors made commitments of donations in hopes of securing government outcomes” or “whether any tax-exempt assets were converted for personal or political use.”

FBI agents in Little Rock, AR. are reportedly taking the lead on the investigation, and have interviewed at least one witness to date, according to The Hill.

The Foundation has denied any wrongdoing. The Clinton’s chief spokesman Nick Merrill called the re-opening of the case a “sham,” accusing Attorney General Jeff Sessions of “doing Trump’s bidding” and meddling “with a department that is supposed to function independently.”

The investigation had been shut down in 2016 due to lack of evidence.