See Incredible Images of Snow, Flooding, and Impassable Roads on the East Coast

Winter storm Grayson pummeled the East Coast with snow, record storm surge flooding, ice, and freezing temperatures. The so-called bomb cyclone hit the Northeast especially hard, and also broke records in Southern states.
The storm is blamed for at least eight deaths, according to Weather.com, most of which were due to traffic accidents on icy roads. CNN reports that over 5,100 customers were without power across 11 Eastern states.
Below are a number of photos and videos of the storm’s impact including deep snow, whiteout conditions, and cars stranded in roadways.
Here’s what 18.3 inches of snow in Bangor, Maine looked like:
Other areas of New England, New Jersey and New York also got heavy snowfall, and these videos show the blizzard conditions.
New York City’s Central Park received 9.8 inches of snow by 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, and parts of Queens got 13.6 inches, according to ABC 7 New York. Snow was even reported subway platforms.
Norfolk, Va. received 10 inches of snow, causing havoc on roads.
Law enforcement in South Carolina warned drivers about dangerous road conditions.
The storm surge in Boston was initially thought to have tied the record high tide, but in fact broke that record, reaching 15.16 inches. The tide reached 15.10 inches during the Blizzard of 1978.
Though the storm has passed, the East Coast is now preparing for freezing temperatures and wind.
“Frigid air in place over much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will keep temperatures well-below normal this weekend,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, saying that temperatures could be 20 to 30 degrees below their average at this time of year.
“Brisk winds across the region combined with this Arctic airmass with create dangerously cold conditions,” the NWS continued. “Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect from Maine to North Carolina.”