See Incredible Images of Snow, Flooding, and Impassable Roads on the East Coast

Winter storm Grayson pummeled the East Coast with snow, record storm surge flooding, ice, and freezing temperatures. The so-called bomb cyclone hit the Northeast especially hard, and also broke records in Southern states.

The storm is blamed for at least eight deaths, according to Weather.com, most of which were due to traffic accidents on icy roads. CNN reports that over 5,100 customers were without power across 11 Eastern states.

Below are a number of photos and videos of the storm’s impact including deep snow, whiteout conditions, and cars stranded in roadways.

Here’s what 18.3 inches of snow in Bangor, Maine looked like:

Today's Kennebec Journal front page, Friday, January 5, 2018 pic.twitter.com/OObTbeugfa — Kennebec Journal (@KJ_Online) January 5, 2018

Visibility is POOR at this hour. The snow is really starting to come down outside the @WABI_TV5 station here in Bangor. Power Outages Statewide:@emerame – 203@cmpco – 57 We appreciate all the hard work the linemen, @MaineDOT1 and plow crews are putting in! pic.twitter.com/e3zyUAkn5O — Taylor Kinzler (@Taylor_Kinzler) January 4, 2018

Other areas of New England, New Jersey and New York also got heavy snowfall, and these videos show the blizzard conditions.

WHITE OUT in Riverhead/Suffolk County, NY with this band dumping at 1-2"/hour with wind gusts 40+ MPH. Up to a foot of #snow followed by record sub-zero cold this weekend. #Grayson #frozenAmerica pic.twitter.com/B2Got7JCl0 — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 4, 2018

#CTtraffic: during yesterday’s storm, until 6:00 a.m. this morning, troopers responded to 89 no injury crashes and 11 minor injury crashes. They assisted 441 motorists with spin-outs, vehicles stuck in the snow or broken down, and arrested 1 person for DUI. pic.twitter.com/WA9Zq7kn8r — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 5, 2018

Took this video at 11 am when I finally decided to embrace the snow & cold to clear the driveway here in Irondequoit. Snow drifts between 2-2.5 ft! Over the top of the snow blower. @Roc_wx_leader @scotthetsko @wnywxguy @wxbywilliams @Wxandgardenguy @whec_rcaniglia @PARKERzack pic.twitter.com/1q3QI46PEJ — Jeff Najder (@jnajder) January 5, 2018

#BPDWinterStormSafetyAlert: Unless your car has a plow in the front and a salter in the back, there's really no reason for you or your vehicle to be out on the roadways hindering snow removal efforts in Boston. #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/qwR9x7fqy6 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 4, 2018

New York City’s Central Park received 9.8 inches of snow by 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, and parts of Queens got 13.6 inches, according to ABC 7 New York. Snow was even reported subway platforms.

You definitely don't see snow-covered underground subway platforms often https://t.co/2yJ7OLPaBL — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 4, 2018

Walking in New York City is like being inside a snow globe. 3” – 7” have fallen in the NYC area with 40-50 mph winds. #wusa9weather @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/UHlsZQgqc0 — Topper Shutt (@TenaciousTopper) January 4, 2018

Watch a live feed of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as snow pounds the tri-state: https://t.co/R7RkRuGOb6 pic.twitter.com/zxxELoFizQ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 4, 2018

Norfolk, Va. received 10 inches of snow, causing havoc on roads.

Last night, police responded to over 150 calls for service, which included 8 crashes and 13 motorist assists. Today is going to be COLD and icy. Enjoy the warmth in your home while Lt Wayne Handley (pictured) and the rest of our officers continue to keep the watch. #blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/KIfqw2cBQE — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 5, 2018

FUN FACT: We have spread 300 tons of salt & 150 tons of sand on primary roads so far!

– Primary routes are passable but still dangerous.

– Secondary routes are currently being attended to. Please, stay off the roads if possible, for your safety and to make room for workers. 🌨🚚 pic.twitter.com/u11Gw5NsXH — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) January 5, 2018

Law enforcement in South Carolina warned drivers about dangerous road conditions.

People keep asking me about the conditions of the roadways. Here is a video that I just took. This should answer all of your questions. pic.twitter.com/XOB5YD6AEE — Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) January 5, 2018

This is the reason we are asking you to stay off the roadways. This collision occurred on Black Tom Road in Berkeley County. pic.twitter.com/iW7Vc21e32 — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) January 5, 2018

The storm surge in Boston was initially thought to have tied the record high tide, but in fact broke that record, reaching 15.16 inches. The tide reached 15.10 inches during the Blizzard of 1978.

[OFFICIAL] Boston has broken the highest ever recorded tide since 1921. New Record: 4.88' MHHW (or 15.16' MLLW) on January 4th, 2018. Old Record: 4.82' MHHW (or 15.10' MLLW) during the Blizzard of '78. https://t.co/7qZNHVm0y5 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 5, 2018

Though the storm has passed, the East Coast is now preparing for freezing temperatures and wind.

“Frigid air in place over much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will keep temperatures well-below normal this weekend,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, saying that temperatures could be 20 to 30 degrees below their average at this time of year.

“Brisk winds across the region combined with this Arctic airmass with create dangerously cold conditions,” the NWS continued. “Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect from Maine to North Carolina.”