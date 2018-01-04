See Harrowing Footage of Icy Floods Along East Coast

Along with an expected 12 and 18 inches snow, icy conditions, and frigid temperatures, winter storm Grayson is causing devastating flooding along the New England coast.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory along parts of Cape Cod Bay until Friday at 4 a.m. EST.

“There will be widespread flooding of vulnerable shore roads and basements,” according to the National Weather Service. “A few low spots could be inundated up to six feet. Waves on top of the high water levels will likely damage vulnerable decks, stairs, and docks near the water line. Vulnerable homes and businesses along the water may sustain damage.”

Flooding was reported in multiple towns and cities along the Massachusetts coast, including Scituate, Plum Island, Quincy, Plymouth, Chatham, and Duxbury. In Boston, the high tide record of 15.1 feet, which was set during the blizzard of 1978, was tied on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. in the afternoon, according to NBC 4 Washington.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared a snow emergency and parking ban, and encouraged residents to stay off the road. Boston schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 5.

SNOW ON THE WAY: A Snow Emergency & Parking Ban will go into effect for #Boston at 7 a.m. Thursday. For information on parking & other winter resources, go to https://t.co/9Z1r87htyM pic.twitter.com/Nx7gDUJWtP — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) January 3, 2018

Harrowing images and videos on social media show icy salt water flooding streets and pouring into the Aquarium subway station in Boston.

Aquarium Station earlier today. Water gushing in from street side. pic.twitter.com/dwOArHmB6H — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 4, 2018

Police in Quincy Mass. said they had to rescue stranded motorists as did Boston firefighters:

#currentconditions #1 E. Squantum Street by Victory Rd. #2Commander Shea Blvd. We've rescued ~20 people from cars due to flood waters #dontdrownturnaround pic.twitter.com/Mw14UtQKZ0 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 4, 2018

Neponset Circle firefighters come to the rescue of an adult male trapped by rising water pic.twitter.com/ai5DPO7zPg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 4, 2018

Here’s video of severe flooding in Scituate, Mass.:

Flooding was also reported in Kennebunkport, Maine during high tide.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) declared a state of emergency for the counties of Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean, and Monmouth. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) declared a state of emergency for portions of downstate New York.