Consumer Reports Says You Should Avoid Romaine Lettuce

Everyone should temporarily stay away from eating romaine lettuce until health officials can figure out the source of a number of E.coli infections that are thought to be caused by eating the lettuce, Consumer Reports warns.

Health officials in the United States and Canada are looking into the source of the infections which have made at least 58 people sick and caused one death.

Consumer Reports is asking the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration to work harder at warning people about the issue, NBC News reports.

The last report from the CDC on the issue came December 28th and when only 17 people had been infected. At the time the Public Health Agency of Canada had identified the source of the outbreak as romaine lettuce.

Consumer Reports advises everyone to avoid buying romaine lettuce and to throw out any you may already have until there’s more information about the source of the contamination.