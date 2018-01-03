The bone-chilling winter weather that has taken over vast swaths of America’s East Coast—and is expected to intensify later this week as a “bomb cyclone” descends on the Northeastern U.S.—has already led to at least 11 known deaths, CNN reports. Significant snowfall, plunging temperatures, and winds over the next week could exacerbate that figure significantly.

The National Weather Service is warning Americans to get ready for the impending winter storms which are expected across the eastern seaboard in the coming days. Temperatures in New York City, New England, and many other locales may fall into the low single digits or even the negatives.

Heavy snow and ice is expected from Florida to Maine today and tomorrow! Follow https://t.co/Z3FIg0XW6X to get the latest detailed forecast for your location. If you're under a warning, limit or avoid travel if you can! ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/7M3hCxPKK8 — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

This rapidly intensifying East Coast storm will produce strong, damaging winds – possibly resulting in downed trees, power outages and coastal flooding. These strong winter systems are notorious for packing big winds and waves to go along with heavy snow! https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/WqpNXoNDmp — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

A combination of bitter cold and the after effects of winter storms—including downed power lines, insufficient heating supply, and other weather-related problems—could be particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations like the poor, the elderly, the sick, and the homeless.

Winter time is generally deadly in any given year. In fact, there are nearly 7,000 deaths per day on average in January, and between approximately 6,500 and 6,750 deaths per day in December and February, making them the deadliest months of the year. Per-day deaths fall close to a 5,200 average in the summer and early fall.

You can follow the National Weather Service to stay up to date on the “bomb cyclone” and winter storms in the coming days and to receive safety information.