McDonald’s is swapping frozen beef for fresh in another one of its burgers, a move designed to help improve the fast-food chain’s image.

The new burger will be called Archburger and will be available at eight McDonald’s locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The chain did something similar with fresh beef Quarter Pounders, first trying them out at a few select locations before deciding to roll the improved sandwich out to all locations (that rollout is expected to happen by the middle of this year).

Archburger patties will be slightly under 3oz, making then smaller than the ones used in the Quarter Pounder and larger than the frozen patties you might find in a hamburger or cheeseburger made by the chain, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Fresh beef isn’t the only thing that McDonald’s has done to try and revive its image. The company has a 10-year-plan to make all the eggs it serves cage-free, and over the past few years the chain has opted to remove artificial preservatives in its Chicken McNuggets as well as swap the apple juice in Happy Meals for an option with less sugar.