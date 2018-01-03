McDonald's New $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu Kicks Off This Week

McDonald’s new “dollar menu” debuts Thursday, ending a four-year absence for fast-food lovers.

The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, announced in December, features bargain items at three different prices. Each tier includes a breakfast, burger, chicken, and a drink.

For $1, you can buy a sausage burrito, McChicken, cheeseburger, and soft drinks of all sizes. For $2, you can get the Sausage McGriddle, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, and small McCafé drinks. Meanwhile, for $3, you can order a Sausage McMuffin with Eggs, a new Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger, and Happy Meals—included in the Dollar Menu for the first time.

The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu is the latest in a series of changes from McDonald’s, including the introduction of all-day breakfast, the Signature Crafted sandwich line, and hand-crafted drinks. These overhauls, along with the rollout of the fresh beef Quarter Pounder and the announcement that the chain is testing another fresh beef burger, means 2018 is creating renewed investor optimism about McDonald’s after some stumbles over the past few years.

McDonald’s stock rose more than 41% in 2017, the biggest move in the restaurant industry last year, according to CNBC. And at least one analyst has raised his earnings expectations and stock price target for McDonald’s, reportedly calling it his top restaurant pick for 2018.

The original dollar menu was discontinued in 2014, as franchise operators complained that it stretched profit margins too thin. It included a range of items, including the McDouble cheeseburger, four chicken McNuggets, or a large sweet tea.