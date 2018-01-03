Apple could be building its biggest iPhone ever. And it might be released later this year.

LG Display, the Korean conglomerate’s screen-making arm, will supply the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels Apple needs to deliver a 6.5-inch iPhone this year, Korea Herald is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. Samsung Display will produce the 5.8-inch screen for a device that will replace last year’s iPhone X, according to the report, which was earlier reported on by 9to5Mac.

Apple last year unveiled its largest iPhone ever in the iPhone X. That device comes with a 5.8-inch screen, topping the 5.5-inch display in the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X is also the first from Apple to come with an OLED screen that nearly entirely covers the smartphone’s face. The iPhone 8 line and all other iPhone models have offered LCD screens that aren’t as vibrant.

Reports have been swirling for some time that suggest Apple could deliver a massive iPhone in 2018. In November, in fact, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he believes Apple will offer an updated iPhone X this year to complement a larger, 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus model.

Although Apple has remained silent on its plans, offering a larger iPhone X might make sense. In years past, Apple has sold “plus” models at a higher price than its standard models. And although it’s believed the company’s costs on those larger models are a bit higher, most analysts say its margins are better. Offering an iPhone X Plus, then, could help Apple boost its profits even more.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the report.