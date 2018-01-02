Cold Weather Forces Closure of Orlando Theme Parks

The massive cold snap that is covering much of the country could ruin some people’s vacation plans. Three Florida theme parks in the Orlando area plan to shut down as central Florida experiences frigid conditions and braces for possible snow flurries later this week.

While the Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios remain open, Disney plans to close its Typhoon Lagoon park through at least Thursday. That could be extended if temperatures don’t warm up. (Blizzard Beach, the other Disney aquatic theme park is already closed for renovations.)

Sea World, meanwhile, is shutting down Aquatica through Thursday and Universal Orlando plans to close Volcano Bay through Friday.

The shut down of the water parks isn’t a huge surprise, given that Florida has a cold front stalled over the state and is expecting low temperatures near freezing through midweek (and highs in the low 50s). None of the closures are expected to have a significant impact on the earnings of any affected park.