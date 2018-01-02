Here Are the 10 Best-Selling Video Games on Amazon in 2017

If anything is certain from Amazon’s list of best-selling video games of 2017, it was good to be Nintendo.

Amazon’s list of its best sellers of 2017 is dominated by Nintendo, which took seven of the top ten slots, according to Amazon. Those games were flanked by another long-time gaming franchise in Call of Duty. And Sony was able to find its way into the Top 10 with Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the year’s most compelling—and good-looking—games.

So, want to find out which games made it into the Top 10? Read on to check out Amazon’s roundup. But note that Amazon’s data comes solely from its own sales data. Games purchased digitally on consoles or at other retail outlets like GameStop, are not factored into the data. The year’s most popular games based on overall sales data, in other words, might be different.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)

One of the best games of the year, Super Mario Odyssey brought you to a 3-D world with Mario as your protagonist. It delivers dozens of hours of Bowser-fighting fun.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features some of the finest kart-racing ever across innovative tracks. All of your favorite Nintendo characters are here, including Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an engrossing adventure as you take the role of Link in a bid to save Hyrule anew. Puzzles, outstanding swordplay, and a compelling story make this game a must-have.

Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony PlayStation 4)

If you’re looking for an engrossing adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, Horizon Zero Dawn is for you. The story is engrossing, the gameplay outstanding, and the visuals gorgeous. Probably the best PlayStation 4 game of the year.

Call of Duty: WWII (Sony PlayStation 4)

Call of Duty: WWII puts you squarely into the ranks of American soldiers as you fight for freedom across Europe. The game’s reality can be haunting, but it’s still one of the best first-person shooters out there.

Call of Duty: WWII (Microsoft Xbox One)

Not so interested in the game’s offline campaign? Check out Call of Duty: WWII‘s outstanding online multiplayer. Whether you’re playing alone or with friends, the online play is undoubtedly fun.

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Splatoon 2 might be one of the quirkiest games of the bunch with a colorful aesthetic you’ll either love or hate. But whether you’re playing offline or online, you’ll undoubtedly have fun.

Pokemon Ultra Sun (Nintendo 3DS)

If you’re a Pokemon fan, playing Ultra Sun is a necessity. You’ll find a good story, impressive visuals, and solid gameplay. Check it out.

Pokemon Ultra Moon (Nintendo Switch)

Pokemon Ultra Moon is the companion of sorts to Ultra Sun. But either way, you’ll be in the role of Pokemon Trainer with the goal of encountering the characters wherever you go.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Wii U)

Although The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild looked and played better on the Nintendo Switch, it was also available on the Wii U. And before long, Wii U owners discovered it was the best game for that console.