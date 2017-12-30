Target Pulls Cards Against Humanity Expansion Pack After Controversy

Cards Against Humanity is known for its sometimes crude and often slightly offensive cards, but a new extra-offensive expansion pack for the game has gotten it pulled from Target shelves.

The Apple-to-Apple’s style game has players complete phrases and answer questions such as “What helps Obama unwind?” And “I’m sorry Professor, but I couldn’t complete my homework because of _____” with cards like “Racism,” “Vehicular manslaughter,” and “Poopy diapers.”

The almost always off-color cards recently went a bit too far for some players with its “Chosen People Pack,” an expansion pack for the original game with some cards that seem to make light of the Holocaust. For instance, one of the cards reads “Torturing Jews until they say they’re not Jews anymore,” Business Insider reports.

The cards are being sold on Cards Against Humanity’s site as a “Jew Pack.” The product description notes that 100% of the writers of the cards (and the game in general) happen to be Jewish, and that the pack includes “30 cards from our big brains full of facts and sadness.”

A shopper posted an image of the expansion pack and some of its cards on Twitter this week, and the retailer responded saying it was in the process of removing it from its store shelves.

Other Cards Against Humanity expansion packs include a Period Pack, College Pack, Weed Pack, Food Pack and Geek Pack. The expansion was previously available as part of the game’s “Eight Sensible Gifts For Hanukkah.”