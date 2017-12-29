Barack Obama Tweets Feel-Good News Stories to Prove 2017 Wasn't So Bad

As 2018 approaches, there are certainly corners of the globe cheering 2017’s end.
In the U.S. especially, the past 12 months has felt—to some Americans, at least—like a roller coaster of crises. But former U.S. president Barack Obama sought to remind his nearly 100 million Twitter followers on Friday that hey, 2017 wasn’t all bad.
President Donald Trump’s predecessor took to the social media platform in an effort to counter “all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness” in the past year.
“[T]here are countless stories from this year that remind us what’s best about America,” Obama tweeted. He proceeded to post three news articles with feel-good narratives.
One featured Houston wedding planner Kat Creech, who turned a postponed wedding into a volunteer opportunity benefitting victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Another story was about Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who donated the salary he earned in the first six games of the season to fund scholarships for students in Charlottesville, Va., his hometown.
Jahkil Jackson, 10, featured in a third story tweeted out by Obama. Jackson has created kits of supplies—socks, toiletries, food—for homeless people in Chicago.
Obama, who dominated Twitter’s 2017 list of most popular tweets, wrapped up the thread in trademark fashion: with a call for even more change.
“All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up,” he tweeted. “Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try.”