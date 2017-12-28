U.S. Renters Paid a Record High $485.6 Billion in 2017: Zillow

The total value of all homes in the United States rose 6.5 percent in 2017 to $31.8 trillion, according to Zillow. Renters paid a record $485.6 billion this year.

The Los Angeles and New York markets each account for more than 8 percent of the overall value of U.S. housing stock, worth $2.7 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively. The San Francisco market follows at $1.4 trillion and the Washington, D.C., housing market is valued at just under $1 trillion.

Total Rent Paid

United States $485.6 billion

New York/Northern New Jersey $54 billion

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $38.6 billion

Chicago, IL $15.2 billion

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $11.8 billion

Philadelphia, PA $8.5 billion

Houston, TX $10.3 billion

Washington, DC $14.0 billion

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $11.9 billion

Atlanta, GA $8.9 billion

Boston, MA $10.7 billion

San Francisco, CA $15.8 billion

Detroit, MI $4.8 billion

Riverside, CA $6.9 billion

Phoenix, AZ $7.1 billion

Seattle, WA $9.4 billion

Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $5.2 billion

San Diego, CA $9.6 billion

St. Louis, MO $3.1 billion

Tampa, FL $5 billion

Baltimore, MD $4.5 billion

Denver, CO $5.7 billion

Pittsburgh, PA $2.3 million

Portland, OR $4.8 billion

Charlotte, NC $3.3 billion

Sacramento, CA $4.4 billion

San Antonio, TX $2.9 billion

Cincinnati, OH $2.4 billion

Cleveland, OH $2.4 billion

Kansas City, MO $2.7 billion

Las Vegas, NV $4.2 billion

Columbus, OH $2.7 billion

Indianapolis, IN $2.4 billion

San Jose, CA $6.3 billion

Austin, TX $3.9 billion