U.S. Renters Paid a Record High $485.6 Billion in 2017: Zillow

The total value of all homes in the United States rose 6.5 percent in 2017 to $31.8 trillion, according to Zillow. Renters paid a record $485.6 billion this year.
The Los Angeles and New York markets each account for more than 8 percent of the overall value of U.S. housing stock, worth $2.7 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively. The San Francisco market follows at $1.4 trillion and the Washington, D.C., housing market is valued at just under $1 trillion.
Total Rent Paid
United States $485.6 billion
New York/Northern New Jersey $54 billion
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $38.6 billion
Chicago, IL $15.2 billion
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $11.8 billion
Philadelphia, PA $8.5 billion
Houston, TX $10.3 billion
Washington, DC $14.0 billion
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $11.9 billion
Atlanta, GA $8.9 billion
Boston, MA $10.7 billion
San Francisco, CA $15.8 billion
Detroit, MI $4.8 billion
Riverside, CA $6.9 billion
Phoenix, AZ $7.1 billion
Seattle, WA $9.4 billion
Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $5.2 billion
San Diego, CA $9.6 billion
St. Louis, MO $3.1 billion
Tampa, FL $5 billion
Baltimore, MD $4.5 billion
Denver, CO $5.7 billion
Pittsburgh, PA $2.3 million
Portland, OR $4.8 billion
Charlotte, NC $3.3 billion
Sacramento, CA $4.4 billion
San Antonio, TX $2.9 billion
Cincinnati, OH $2.4 billion
Cleveland, OH $2.4 billion
Kansas City, MO $2.7 billion
Las Vegas, NV $4.2 billion
Columbus, OH $2.7 billion
Indianapolis, IN $2.4 billion
San Jose, CA $6.3 billion
Austin, TX $3.9 billion