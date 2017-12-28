This Is How Fast the U.S. Population Is Growing

The U.S. Census Bureau projects world population on Jan. 1, 2018, at 7,444,443,881. This represents an increase of 78,521,283, or 1.07 percent, from New Year’s Day 2017.

The U.S. is estimated to be about 4.4 percent of the global total at 326,971,407 on Jan. 1, 2018. This represents an increase of 2,314,238, or 0.71 percent, from the first day of 2017. In the United States, one birth is expected every 8 seconds and one death every 10 seconds. Meanwhile, net international migration to the U.S. adds one person every 29 seconds. The Census Bureau projects, that as of Jan. 1, this combination of births, deaths and net international migration will add one person to the U.S. population every 18 seconds.

The top 10 most populous countries:

1. China 1,384,688,986

2. India 1,296,834,042

3. United States 329,256,465

4. Indonesia 262,787,403

5. Brazil 208,846,892

6. Pakistan 207,862,518

7. Nigeria 195,300,343

8. Bangladesh 159,453,001

9. Russia 142,122,776

10. Japan 126,168,156