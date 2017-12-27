HQ Trivia is finally making its way to Android. One of its first stops: Canada.

The popular mobile trivia app, which hosts a live trivia show with cash prizes at 3 pm and 9 pm ET weekdays, is now available on Android in the Google Play Store in Canada, according to AndroidCentral. For now, it’s only available in beta in Canada. But that could soon change.

The HQ Trivia app became available in limited beta testing on Android on Christmas Day, the company said in a tweet Tuesday. HQ Trivia says it’s working on “patches,” so it can roll it out to more testers throughout the week. “Our goal is to make available to all by Jan. 1,” HQ Trivia said in its tweet.

HQ Trivia was created by Rus Yusupov and partner Colin Kroll, both co-founders of the short-video sharing app Vine. Investors have been leery of backing the site, but its live shows now attract hundreds of thousands of users.

Android update: we’re in limited beta as of Christmas Day & are working quickly on patches, so we can continue to roll it out to more testers throughout the week. Our goal is to make it available to ALL by Jan. 1. Pre-register for updates: https://t.co/h47yTsixNJ — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) December 26, 2017

HQ Trivia debuted on iOS earlier this year. Each episode of the interactive show, hosted by comedian Scott Rogowsky, presents about a dozen rapid-fire trivia questions on a variety of topics. Players who answer every question correctly within 10 seconds get to split the cash prize pool for that given show.