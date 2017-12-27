Why the New Nike NBA Uniforms Will Look Unusual on TV

This season’s latest set of official Nike uniforms for the National Basketball Association are going to look like nothing you’ve ever seen on the court before.

This week Nike revealed its new NBA City Edition uniforms. The uniforms each incorporate the team’s home city culture as well as the iconography of the team itself to create some pretty elaborate looking outfits, USA Today reports.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ uniform, for instance, pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who became the first NBA player to have two numbers retired by one team this month. The new Lakers’ jersey will have a “black mamba” snakeskin pattern on the shorts, a nod to Bryant’s nickname. Bryant’s number 24 is on the waistband, which is also designed so it looks similar to the way the “L.A” logo did when Bryant joined the team early in his career. (You can check out the full collection on Nike’s website.)

The Lakers aren’t the only team with some spiced up duds. Each of the league’s 30 teams has a new outfit with a unique look. For instance, the Washington Wizards have a marble pattern on each side of their jersey, a design meant to look like the Washington monument, and the Philadelphia 76ers’ uniforms are built around a parchment paper-inspired base color and use a script that makes them look like the Declaration of Independence.

All of the new uniforms have an interesting look, but a discrete one. That snakeskin isn’t going to stand out on your 4k set at home, and it’ll be pretty much impossible to make out from seats in the mezzanine. But it will be just different enough for some fans to want to take a second look, and maybe buy a replica for their collection.