TechThe Library of Congress Will Curtail Its Twitter Collection in 2018
Main reading room of the Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1930 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1930 issue of Fortune magazine.Ronald McLeod/Fortune/Time Inc
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1930 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1931 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1932 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1933 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1934 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1935 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1936 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1937 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1938 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1939 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1940 issue of Fortune magazine.
The illustrated cover of the Dec. 1930 issue of Fortune magazine.
Ronald McLeod/Fortune/Time Inc
Magazine

Fortune Magazine’s Stunning Winter Holiday Covers from the 1930s

Andrew Nusca
Dec 26, 2017

Fortune magazine has a long and storied history of photography—consider Margaret Bourke-White and Walker Evans, to name two of our better known alumni—but until the 1950s, the covers of our magazine were almost entirely dedicated to illustration.

We've previously shared the covers of the 11 issues we printed in 1930, our first year of publishing. Today, in honor of the winter holiday season, we share December issue covers spanning our first decade.

As you can see in the gallery above, our illustrators—Ernest Hamlin Baker, Antonio Petruccelli, Erik Nitsche, and Joseph Binder among them—took great inspiration from the festive lights and holiday symbols of the season.

We hope you enjoy them.

