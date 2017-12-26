Fiat Chrysler Recalls Almost 1.8 Million Ram Trucks for Shifter Issue

Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 1.8 million Ram trucks because they can start rolling without the driver’s foot on the brake—or even without the key in the ignition. The issue centers on vehicles with a shifter on the steering column, which can leave “park” without the usual safety steps.

The recall mostly affects vehicles in North America. Models include some 2010 through 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; some 2011 through 2017 Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 models; 2016 and 2017 Ram 3500 models that weigh less than 10,000 pounds; and some 2009 through 2017 Ram 1500 pickups.

2017 model year trucks built after Dec. 31, 2016 are not included in the recall.

Fiat Chrysler, also known as FCA, says the brake-transmission shift interlock device on the affected Ram vehicles can fail from long-term exposure to high interior temperatures caused by an electrical problem. The automaker says it knows of seven injuries it believes to be related to the problem.

A fix is in the works and owners will be notified when it’s available. In the meantime, Ram customers can visit this website to look up their specific vehicle, call (866)-220-6747 with questions, or simply use their parking brake as a safety precaution until their vehicles are fixed.