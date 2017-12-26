Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Jeff Bezos Combined Couldn’t Pay This Woman’s Electric Bill

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Jeff Bezos are the three richest people in the world. Yet their combined fortunes couldn’t afford Mary Horomanski’s electric bill.

Earlier this month, the Erie, Pa. resident signed on to the website of her electricity provider, Penelec, and was shocked to find that she owed the company $284 billion. Her minimum payment for the month of December alone totaled $28,156.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Horomanski told GoErie.com. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

Gates, Buffett, and Bezos are, in that order, the three wealthiest people on the planet, with a combined fortune of over $234 billion, according to Forbes. Horomanski’s bill easily exceeds that figure. It also amounts to 2% of the U.S. national debt and 1.5% of the total U.S. economy.

Fortunately for Horomanski, she won’t have to pay anything close to that heart-stopping figure. After her son contacted Penelec about the issue, the company corrected her online statement to the actual amount: $284.46.

Regardless, the astronomical number appears to have changed what Horomanski asked her son to get her for Christmas.

“I told him I want a heart monitor,” she said.