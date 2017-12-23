People are watching a ton of YouTube, and not just on their computers. Variety reports that users are watching a whopping 100 million hours of the streaming service every day on their televisions, using living room devices like Google’s Chromecast.

The data was shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the company’s earnings call on Thursday. For a little perspective, the company announced earlier this year that it sees more than 1 billion hours of watch time across all devices each day. So, while that 100 million number might seem pretty large, it’s a relatively small percentage of YouTube’s overall viewing volume.

And YouTube’s traffic is still growing. In 2012 the company reported that it streamed 100 million hours of video each day across all devices. In just five years it’s grown to ten times that amount.

YouTube’s content has also become more diverse. While the platform was pitched early on as a way for individuals and groups to share homemade videos, it’s now home to a number of YouTube original videos and programs as well as YouTube TV, the live TV streaming service launched earlier this year.

YouTube is likely to generate even more big-screen time next year. Though it pulled its primary app from some Amazon devices, the Google subsidiary plans to roll out a YouTube TV app for Apple TV and Roku early next year.