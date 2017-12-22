Twitter Reacts to Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Stepping Down

John Schnatter, Papa John’s founder, CEO, and official “papa,” announced on Friday that he would be stepping down from his role as CEO, a move that comes after the pizza mogul came under fire for blaming kneeling football players in the NFL for declining sales.

His claim earned him praise from the alt-right, but pretty much no one else, and he apologized for the comment two weeks later (and asked Nazi’s to stop eating his pizza). However, pizza sales continued to decline and the Internet never forgets. Twitter’s reacted to Schattner stepping down in a way only Twitter could—with jokes:

White smoke rising from your local Papa John’s means the Pizza Conclave has selected a new CEO. Black smoke means they burned your garlic knots — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) December 22, 2017

Papa John's Set To Rebrand As Stepdad Steve’s https://t.co/yJQDVdeUdT pic.twitter.com/itWm6GYWCq — New Circle Circular (@harold_leeder) December 22, 2017

PAPA JOHN: I lost my job. MAMA JOHN: You fool! DAUGHTER JOHN: Christmas is ruined. ELTON JOHN: 🎵And I guess that’s why they call it the blues🎵 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 21, 2017

Me: wow Papa John stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s. Guen (who is half asleep): yeah he gave the company to Lil John. — Dom Reid Fan Page® (@domkantreid) December 22, 2017

Papa John will be right back, he just went out to get some cigarettes that taste way worse than most other popular varieties of cigarettes — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 22, 2017

Papa John president Steve Richie will replace Schnatter on Jan. 1. No decision has been made about whether Schattner will remain the company’s spokesperson.