Twitter Reacts to Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Stepping Down

John Schnatter, Papa John’s founder, CEO, and official “papa,” announced on Friday that he would be stepping down from his role as CEO, a move that comes after the pizza mogul came under fire for blaming kneeling football players in the NFL for declining sales.
His claim earned him praise from the alt-right, but pretty much no one else, and he apologized for the comment two weeks later (and asked Nazi’s to stop eating his pizza). However, pizza sales continued to decline and the Internet never forgets. Twitter’s reacted to Schattner stepping down in a way only Twitter could—with jokes:
Papa John president Steve Richie will replace Schnatter on Jan. 1. No decision has been made about whether Schattner will remain the company’s spokesperson.