If you’ve been interested in checking out streaming music service Tidal, co-owned by rapper Jay-Z and Sprint (but not Apple), you can give it a spin for free over the holidays.

The company is offering a free, 12-day preview of the service starting December 25th. The trial includes Tidal’s full library of music, and you don’t have to enter a credit card to get access, so there’s no risk of you forgetting to cancel after the 12 days and getting stuck with an unexpected bill.

The free trial includes access to Tidal’s premium tier as well as its ultra-premium HiFi tier. Premium accounts are priced at $9.99 per month; the lossless, high-fidelity audio HiFi tier runs $19.99 per month. Potential customers can access tunes using Tidal’s web player, mobile app, and desktop app during the trial.

During the promotion Tidal also plans to release new content, including four original shows, live streams, and playlists as well as documentaries on artists Trombone Shorty and Rapsody.

Tidal rival Spotify is also offering its streaming music service at a discount over the holidays. While there isn’t a “free” option, it’s currently offering a year of its Premium service for $99, a $20 discount over its regular price of $10/month.