CNN to Kill Its Daily News Show on Snapchat
FILE/Walter Bibikow—Getty Images/AWL Images RM
By Reuters
December 22, 2017

CNN will stop producing its daily show on Snap Inc’s Snapchat app, called the The Update, from 2018, the two companies said on Friday.

CNN began streaming the daily show on Snapchat in August, featuring at least five news stories in each episode from around the world in efforts to attract younger viewers.

CNN was an original content partner for Discover, a Snapchat feature introduced in early 2015 that allows users to watch stories from publishers.

“We plan to keep working together and mutually decided to hit pause as we explore the best opportunities for doing that,” a joint statement said.

Shares of Snap (snap) were down 1.5% at $15.13 in morning trading.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Known for its messages that disappear seconds after they are read, Snapchat is wildly popular among millennials, but faces stiff competition from Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE