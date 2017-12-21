Barry Manilow Just Announced His Presidential Ambitions—Sort Of

Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency has spurred a number of other celebrities to publicly mull a run at the office. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has toyed with it. So has Mark Cuban. Now you can add one more: Barry Manilow.

The iconic 70s singer announced in a Tweet his plans to run for president late Wednesday night. Well, kind of.

I know. I’ll run for president. I’ll make some romantic music. Everybody will get laid. And everybody will be happy again. 😀 — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) December 21, 2017

While the man behind such hits as “Copacabana” and “Can’t Smile Without You” doesn’t seem to be entirely serious in his political ambitions, he certainly knows how to put together a campaign that appeals to both sides of the political aisle. No matter where they stand on taxes, foreign policy or healthcare reform, most Americans won’t argue with a busier sex life.

Manilow, age 74, is not the pop culture force he was in the 70s and early 80s anymore, but he’s still a very active performer. Earlier this year he released This Is My Town: Songs of New York, his 31st studio album (though he lives in Palm Springs, CA). Life to date, he has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best selling recording artists of all time.

He has had long-standing runs in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Hilton and Paris Hotel from 2005 through 2012. And he’s reportedly hoping to arrange another extended engagement in the city at the Westgate hotel.