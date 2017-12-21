Australian WWI Submarine Found After 103-Year Search

An Australian submarine that vanished without a trace during World War I has been found, ending one of country’s oldest military mysteries.

The first images captured by the expedition show that the vessel, the AE1, is remarkably well preserved and apparently in one piece, the Royal Australian Navy said.

The submarine was believed to have disappeared off the New Guinean island of New Britain on Sept. 14, 1914. It was the first Allied submarine loss of World War 1. All 35 crew members, from Australia, New Zealand and Britain, on board were lost when the submarine vanished.

There have been numerous attempts—13 in all—to find the vessel, reported Sydney Morning Herald.

How Tech Helped Find the Submarine

The Australian Navy and the Dutch-owned Fugro survey company found the missing submarine on Dec. 20, just a week into its search. The AE1 was found at depth of nearly 1,000 feet near the Duke of York Islands. The search vessel used for this expedition, called Fugro Equator, is equipped with advanced search technology, including an underwater autonomous vehicle.

The underwater autonomous vehicle used in the successful search for HMAS AE1. Photo by Bayden Findlay/ Commonwealth of Australia/Australian Defense Force

The search team included maritime surveyors, marine archaeologists, and naval historians, who scoured the area with a multi-beam echo sounder and side-scan technology in an underwater drone flying 131 feet (40 meters) above the seabed on pre-programmed 20-hour missions, the Navy said. The team analyzed the data and a 3-D rendering of the underwater environment before using an underwater camera to confirm the find.

Survey data showing HMAS AE1 on the sea bed. *** Local Caption *** After 103 years since her loss, HMAS AE1 was located in waters off the Duke of York Island group in Papua New Guinea in December 2017. The Royal Australian Navy and the Silentworld Foundation commissioned the most comprehensive and technologically capable search ever committed to finding AE1 and the 35 Australian, British and New Zealand men entombed within. The team of maritime surveyors, marine archaeologists and naval historians scoured the search area with a multi-beam echo sounder and side-scan technology in an underwater drone flying 40 metres above the sea bed on pre-programmed 20 hour missions. The data collected was analysed and a three-dimensional rendering of the underwater environment was produced before dropping a camera to confirm the find. The search led by Find AE1 Limited, and was funded by the Royal Australian Navy and the Silentworld Foundation, with assistance from the Submarine Institute of Australia, the Australian National Maritime Museum, Fugro Survey and the Papua New Guinea Government. Courtesy of Fugro Survey/ Commonwealth of Australia/Australian Defense Force

The search was funded by the Commonwealth Government and the Silentworld Foundation, with assistance from the Submarine Institute of Australia, the Australian National Maritime Museum, Fugro Survey, and the Papua New Guinea Government.

Efforts are being made to contact the crew’s descendants, the Navy said.