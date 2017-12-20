Fortune's 32 Blue-Ribbon Companies — CEO Daily, Wednesday 20th December

Top News

• Defeat for Uber in EU’s Top Court

Europe’s top court ruled that Uber should be regulated as a transportation company rather than a technology company (you can find the full text of the ruling here and the press summary here). Uber has already started to retreat from its ‘we are a technology company’ strategy that it used to avoid regulation in the past, but the precedent still crimps its room for maneuver. However, it does the same for rival ride-hailing apps too, which may help Uber defend its first-mover advantage. The ruling may also be an unwelcome for other digital-economy companies that have enjoyed light-touch regulation in the past. The day when EU countries, for example, officially consider Facebook and Google media companies rather than technology platforms, and thus subject to traditional media regulation, has probably moved a lot closer.

Fortune

• The Tax Bill Is Nearly Over the Line

The Senate passed the Republicans’ $1.5 trillion tax cut by a 51-48 party-line vote. The House, which had initially passed the bill 227-203, will have to vote on it again today after it emerged that two provisions violated Senate budget rules and had to be removed. Despite the sharp cuts in some nominal tax rates, including for individuals, an NBC/WSJ poll found only 24% of Americans think it a good idea, compared to 41% who say it’s a bad one. The stock market, which had rallied hard as the bill came into the home stretch, decided to take some profits.

Fortune

• Microsoft Will No Longer Gag the Sexually Harassed

Microsoft said it would no longer use forced arbitration agreements to gag employees who had made sexual harassment claims. That’s a conspicuously enlightened move that addresses one of the biggest injustices in the whole sorry story that has come to dominate business news this year. “The silencing of people’s voices has clearly had an impact in perpetuating sexual harassment,” Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith told the New York Times.

Fortune

• A Double Boost for Banks

The U.S.’s biggest banks got two pieces of good news from Washington. The House of Representatives voted to scrap the flat $50 billion asset threshold for considering a bank as systemically important, and thus subject to tighter capital rules. And the eight largest and most complex banks in the country got much-improved grades from the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on their “living wills”, the self-drafted plans that are designed to ensure they can be wound down without taxpayer-funded bailouts if they fail. Both pieces of news are consistent with the trend towards lighter regulation of the banking sector under the new administration this year.

WSJ, subscription required